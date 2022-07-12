Reviewing Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sapiens International and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fastly 3 6 0 1 1.90

Sapiens International presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Fastly has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 99.18%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $461.04 million 3.01 $47.17 million $0.93 27.11 Fastly $354.33 million 3.96 -$222.70 million ($2.02) -5.75

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 10.93% 16.14% 9.16% Fastly -63.54% -20.82% -9.80%

Risk & Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Fastly on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

