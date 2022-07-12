Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.11. 3,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,070,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

