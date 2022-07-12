Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Lowered to $218.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

NYSE RS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.12. 408,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,602. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

