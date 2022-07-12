ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.04 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.04 million and $2,411.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.16 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00209666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00250887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109667 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00061443 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004375 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

