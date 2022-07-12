Raymond James Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $85.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

