Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,363.58

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $24,363.58 and $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

