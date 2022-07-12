Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

