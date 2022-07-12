QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $363,497.98 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 5,464,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,662. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

