QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $363,497.98 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25.
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 5,464,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,662. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.