Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,590 ($18.91) to GBX 1,450 ($17.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.04) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($19.96).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,099.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a market cap of £27.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.86. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.63).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

