Project TXA Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 263.4% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1.18 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

