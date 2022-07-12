PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 1589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $790,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,877,736.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.