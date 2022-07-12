PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider David J. Bonenberger Sells 477 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $12,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 3,718,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

