Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $496.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. Pool has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.