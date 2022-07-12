Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $831.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.