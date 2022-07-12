Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.40. 2,433,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

