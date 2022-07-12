Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

