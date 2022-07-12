Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,826. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06.

