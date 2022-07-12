Piper Sandler Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $45.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

MC opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

