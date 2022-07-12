Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.41. 177,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,422. The company has a market cap of C$484.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,185.04. Also, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,624,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,062,075. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,900 shares of company stock worth $305,357 and have sold 533,000 shares worth $1,015,890.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.