Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($215.00) to €217.00 ($217.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($234.00) to €242.00 ($242.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

