Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €242.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €234.00 ($234.00) to €242.00 ($242.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($157.00) to €169.00 ($169.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($215.00) to €217.00 ($217.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.