PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.68 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00388238 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.15 or 0.02054017 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005437 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

