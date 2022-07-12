Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.82. 82,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,807. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$40.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,096. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.05.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.