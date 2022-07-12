Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,290 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

