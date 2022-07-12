Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $1,242,002.16 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.33 million. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

