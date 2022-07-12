Pallapay Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $360,821.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

