Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
