Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.92 on Top Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Omni has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00009639 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00244604 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,357 coins and its circulating supply is 563,041 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

