ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.86 or 0.99660252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

