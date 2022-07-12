Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCDGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.