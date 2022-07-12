Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.60.
NDSN opened at $206.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
