NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 108.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 59.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 93,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

