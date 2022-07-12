NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NXTP stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 548.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

