NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NXTP stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 548.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)
NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.
