NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 10th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,952 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $110,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 134,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.