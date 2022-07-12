New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,504,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.97.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

