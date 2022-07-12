NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00016613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $168.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00089351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00255382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,867,104 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

