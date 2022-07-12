National Bankshares Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$42.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

GIL traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$34.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

