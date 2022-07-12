NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

