Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 202,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 220,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.15 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.24 million and a PE ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.