Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 202,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 220,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.15 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.24 million and a PE ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

