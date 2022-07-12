Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.