Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 57280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Moneta Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Moneta Gold Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.