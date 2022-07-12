Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -92.50.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after buying an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after buying an additional 125,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

