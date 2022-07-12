Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Shares of META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

