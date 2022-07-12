Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

