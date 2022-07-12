Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

