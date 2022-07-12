MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 503030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

