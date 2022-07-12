Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

