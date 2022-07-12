Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.64 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,915.90 or 1.00005579 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

