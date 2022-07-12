Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $7,223,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.83 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average of $310.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.