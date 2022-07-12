Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 54,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

